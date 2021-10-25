Audi awards car to Wheel of Fortune contestant

A contestant on the long-running game show answered the final question correctly, but lost out on the brand new Audi Q3 based on a technicality. Audi gifted her the car.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live