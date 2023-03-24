Authorities looking for coyote after attacks on children

Authorities believe the same coyote that attacked a 1-year-old was also responsible for attacking another child less than a mile away in Scottsdale, Arizona.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live