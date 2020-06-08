Authorities crack down on measures to stop virus spread

More
Officials have targeted house parties and large gatherings in Los Angeles as Mayor Bill DeBlasio doubles down on penalties and fines up to $10K for travelers who fail to quarantine for 14 days.
1:22 | 08/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities crack down on measures to stop virus spread

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Officials have targeted house parties and large gatherings in Los Angeles as Mayor Bill DeBlasio doubles down on penalties and fines up to $10K for travelers who fail to quarantine for 14 days.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72221283","title":"Authorities crack down on measures to stop virus spread","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-crack-measures-stop-virus-spread-72221283"}