Authorities investigate after Frontier flight catches fire during emergency landing

The flight from San Diego to Las Vegas was in the process of landing on Saturday when the pilots detected smoke, the airline said. All passengers and crew were evacuated safely.

October 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live