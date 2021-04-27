Authorities investigating fatal police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis

An investigation is underway after police officers entered the home of Amir Locke, 22, with a "no-knock" warrant while he was asleep on his couch. He was fatally shot on Wednesday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live