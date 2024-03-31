Authorities launch investigation into aircraft crash in Northern California

The NTSB and FAA launch an urgent investigation into the cause of a single-engine aircraft crash in Truckee Tahoe resulting in the death of two people.

March 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live