-
Now Playing: More than 30 reported tornadoes touch down across 5 states
-
Now Playing: Cruise ship quarantined in St. Lucia as possible measles case investigated
-
Now Playing: Massive fire at waste and recycling plant causes evacuations in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Authorities looking for man who fired on police during bank robbery getaway
-
Now Playing: 'Jeopardy's' Alex Trebek on stage 4 cancer diagnosis: 'I'm fighting through it'
-
Now Playing: Venezuelan opposition leader continues daring call to action amid clashes
-
Now Playing: AG Bill Barr: Mueller's letter criticizing his summary of report 'a bit snitty'
-
Now Playing: Homeowner makes chilling 911 call: 'My house is getting robbed right now'
-
Now Playing: Student: Alleged gunman sat in class for 10 minutes before opening fire
-
Now Playing: Desperate 911 calls in the Botham Jean shooting
-
Now Playing: The battle for Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Dangerous tornado tear across the plains
-
Now Playing: Shooting on University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, shooter in custody
-
Now Playing: Heart transplant recipient meets donor's family at ball game
-
Now Playing: Trump agrees to $2 trillion infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: Synagogue shooting suspect appears in court
-
Now Playing: Jury reaches verdict for officer who shot Minneapolis woman
-
Now Playing: Hostage scare in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Former college football star convicted of murder in Dallas
-
Now Playing: Health warnings against vampire facial