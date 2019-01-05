Authorities looking for man who fired on police during bank robbery getaway

Surveillance video in Massachusetts showed a bystander shoving the robber into a wall and forcing the suspect to drop a backpack, which police recovered.
0:14 | 05/01/19

There were tense moments today in Somerville Massachusetts surveillance showing the robbery suspect it and think there gun in hand. Policing shot at officers during his escape a bystander right there trying to stop him. As he ran away and intense police search is now underway for the suspect.

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Surveillance video in Massachusetts showed a bystander shoving the robber into a wall and forcing the suspect to drop a backpack, which police recovered.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62767036","title":"Authorities looking for man who fired on police during bank robbery getaway","url":"/WNT/video/authorities-man-fired-police-bank-robbery-getaway-62767036"}