Transcript for Authorities looking for man who killed 24-year police veteran

We turn next tonight to the veteran police officer, a husband and step-father, who was shot and killed right outside the police station. ABC's Steve osunsami with the images from Mississippi tonight. Reporter: Police in Mississippi are determined to find this man, seen here on surveillance video wearing this red hat, who police say murdered one of their own in cold blood right outside police headquarters in biloxi. Officer Robert Mckeithen was a 24-year veteran of the force. He died in the emergency room down the street from the police station. Investigators say the man accused of killing him walked up to him in the police parking lot Sunday night and fired multiple The animal that did this is still on the run. And we're going to do everything within our power to bring him to justice. Reporter: Police aren't sure if this was a random or targeted attack, but do say the accused gunman is seen here boldly walking into the police station for a few moments. The officer who was murdered served in the air force and was awarded a medal of valor for helping save the lives of four children during hurricane Katrina. Because biloxi police are so close to this, the neighboring gulfport police department is handling the investigation. All right, Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.