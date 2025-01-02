Authorities probe New Orleans truck attack suspect's motive

The FBI said the suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, posted several videos online in which he pledged allegiance to ISIS as he drove from Houston to New Orleans.

January 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live