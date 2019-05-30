Transcript for Authorities search 300-acre wooded park for missing Connecticut mother

Two B index of other news and we have news on that missing mother of five in New Canaan Connecticut police are not ruling out foul play tonight now in the disappearance of Jennifer do Los. Last seen dropping their children off at school authorities were searching at 300 acre park today. She's been locked in a bitter divorce battle.

