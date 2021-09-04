Authorities search for motive behind shooting at doctor’s home

A prominent doctor, Robert Lesslie, his wife and their two grandchildren were killed at their home in South Carolina. The alleged shooter, former NFL player Phillip Adams, died by suicide.
3:04 | 04/09/21

