Authorities searching for 23-year-old accused in fatal stabbing

Michael Mosley allegedly killed two college students at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, as they defended a woman police said he was harassing, authorities said.
0:20 | 12/25/19

Transcript for Authorities searching for 23-year-old accused in fatal stabbing

