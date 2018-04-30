Transcript for 'Avengers: Infinity War' goes made in America

Funny today here the avengers infinity war from our parent company Disney setting the all time record for opening this weekend and much of it was filmed right here in America. It is the battle on scream that had audiences what he did theaters around the world of dangers infinity war. Even when the stars. First see it himself I saw a number income covering whose country now not even joking. Tonight set new record the biggest movie opening ever 640 point nine million worldwide. Spider-Man store hired man guardians of the galaxy. All try to save the galaxy. And we're was a large part of this galaxy shot. It turns out in Georgia. An opportunity save the world lecture given to those. I don't know I don't sound stage in Fayetteville Georgia and we are find wouldn't Atlanta and it's. It's actually pretty unbelievable at the time to project with top secret you could see the signs all round Atlanta Figaro. Blockbuster employing more than 3000 Georgia residents. And while we might not know what happens in the next avengers installment. Do no good deal of it had already been shot into a those being revealed and thank you for watching here to Monday night on David Muir I hope to see it right back here tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.