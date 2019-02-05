Transcript for Backlash brewing after AG skips House hearing

Next tonight, to the drama on capitol hill. Attorney general William Barr, a no-show at a hearing before the house judiciary committee. He refused to show up for day two of questioning on the Mueller report. Nancy Pelosi accusing Barr of lying to congress. And this question tonight, will Robert Mueller testify before the American people about his own findings? Here's ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill. Reporter: The speaker of the house today came before cameras and called the attorney general a liar. The attorney general of the United States of America was not telling the truth to the congress of the United States. That's a crime. Reporter: She's talking about this moment from April. Barr asked whether he knew Robert Mueller's team was unhappy with his summary of their report. Members of the special counsel's team are frustrated at some level with the limited information included in your March 24th letter, that it does not adequate little or accurately, necessarily, portray the report's findings. Do you know what they are referencing with that? No, I don't. Reporter: What Barr did know then, but did not reveal, was that Mueller himself had expressed those same complaints to Barr in an extraordinary letter. On capitol hill yesterday, Democrats furious. Why did you say you were not aware of concerns? I answered a question. I talked directly to Bob Mueller, not members of his team. Mr. Barr, I feel your answer was purposely misleading. Reporter: Nancy Pelosi says it amounts to perjury. Being attorney general does not give you a path to go say whatever you want and it is the fact because you are the attorney general. It just isn't true. Reporter: The justice department fired back, calling Pelosi's comments "Reckless, irresponsible, and false." Today, Barr was a no-show for his scheduled testimony before the house judiciary committee. Democrats wanted him to take questions from committee attorneys and he objected. In his place today, an empty chair. We saw that empty chair. Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. And house Democrats could decide to subpoena the attorney general. They have not made that decision yet. They're going to give it a few more days. In the meantime, you are learning the house judiciary committee has reached out to Robert Mueller? Reporter: Well, David, a source tells us that the committee has now made contact with Mueller's team about a possible hearing later this month. We know their eyeing may 15th, but the ne goes yagss still continue.

