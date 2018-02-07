Transcript for Bahamas officials probing tour-boat blast that killed US woman

George, thank you. Next tonight, news about thateadly boat explosion in the Bahamas. American tourists onboard. Investigors looking into what caused the blast THA killed a mother and injured at least nine otherople. One of the victim dancer, losing legs while on a ly vacation. He ABC's eelle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, officials in Bahamas investigating what causethe engine of a tour at to explode, leaving behind this torched heapf metal. This, as W learn more about the American mothelled onboard. -Year-old maleka Jackson and her huand celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary when that boat suddeyignited. My heart bro my prayer was that, lord, I justpray she didn't suffer. Reporter: Ten Americans and two bahamian crew members were ard. At least nineiously injured. Someairlifted tolorida for treatment. 22-year-old stephanischaffer, a dancer from Vermont holiday with her family, suffering a double amputation, in a medically induced coma, her mother with several broken bones. Door,doctor! Reporter: Cell phone video from a nearby boat capturing the panic as pasers desperately tried to escape the inferno. These men jumping into the water,mbing aboard that burning vessel in a frantic rush to help. Tom, the company that operates that boat tells ABC news it won'tome meant, as the investigation is ongoing. Tom? Erielle reshef for . Erielle, thankyou.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.