Transcript for Bahamas woman brings in 97 homeless dogs during Dorian

Finally tonight, there are always the heroes, the volunteers who look out for the dogs, too. Tonight, the brave men and women, the first responders, the volunteers in the Bahamas during hurricane Dorian. Volunteers rescuing families. This volunteer looking for the owner of a dog rescued in rising waters. And tonight, the story of chella Phillips. She runs a shelter called the voiceless dogs of Nassau, Bahamas. She has been sheltering nearly 100 dogs from the powerful storm. Under her bed, in her kitchen. In the living room. She just posted online hours ago that they had lost power and her home had taken on water, but that she and the dogs are all okay. She wrote they were scared. That the wind sounded like a train that would not pass. Chella says she played with them, gave them treats, even sang to them. And tonight, chella writes "My 97 rescue dogs and me are safe and made it through." Posting this video of one of the dogs in the car, writing, "Thank you for thinking of us and praying for us." There has been an outpouring of support from so many. Raising more than $100,000. Now after hurricane Dorian, chella plans to build more space for the shelter. She hopes to find the dogs families, but in the meantime, those dogs, she says, will stay right there with her. The angel of the dogs. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

