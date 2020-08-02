Balmy 65 degrees recorded in Antarctica

More
If verified, the temperature would break the previous record for highest temperature on the continent, set in in 2015.
0:17 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Balmy 65 degrees recorded in Antarctica

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"If verified, the temperature would break the previous record for highest temperature on the continent, set in in 2015.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68834272","title":"Balmy 65 degrees recorded in Antarctica","url":"/WNT/video/balmy-65-degrees-recorded-antarctica-68834272"}