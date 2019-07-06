Transcript for Bangladeshi immigrant accused of planning to attack Times Square

times square. The suspect under arrest tonight. Authorities say he was looking to buy guns, suicide vests and buy grenades. Prosecutors say he expressed admiration for both Al Qaeda and ISIS. Here is jio Benitez. Reporter: It's known as the crossroads of the world -- times square. And tonight, police say this man was scouting it with a plan to attack. An undercover FBI agent befriending 22-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant ashiqul Alam, following him since last August. The federal complaint says Alam expressed admiration for Al Qaeda and ISIS. Praising Osama bin laden, Alam reportedly saying -- he did what he is supposed to do. Now it's up to us. While discussing potential weapons, Alam allegedly telling the agent that a grenade could "Take out at least eight people." He was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to buy guns with their serial numbers removed. Living right beside someone like that it's really crazy and scary thought, you know. Reporter: The feds say Alam even had an appointment for Lasik eye surgery. "Say that my glasses fall off. What if I accidentally shoot you? Imagine what the news channel would call me, the 'looney tunes terrorist' or the 'blind terrorist'." Reporter: Well, Tom, tonight Alam is behind bars. He's charged with buying those illegal guns. The judge called him a danger to the community and ordered him held without bail. Tom? Blxz gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.