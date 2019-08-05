Bartender charged for serving man who allegedly went on to kill 8 people

Spencer Hight's blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit in September, 2017, before he allegedly opened fire at his ex-wife's home and was killed by authorities, police say.
1:15 | 05/08/19

Transcript for Bartender charged for serving man who allegedly went on to kill 8 people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

