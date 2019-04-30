Transcript for The battle for Venezuela

Next, to the horrific images from Venezuela tonight, after opposition leader Juan guaido declared the, quote, final phase to oust president maduro. Opposition supporters clashing with forces loyal to the president, lobbing stones against heavy equipment. Tonight, the difficult images right here, and the government's armored vehicles running over protesters there. We warn you, this is not easy to and what we have just learned tonight from the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, about the situation. ABC's Tom llamas, who reported extensively from Venezuela, back on this tonight. Reporter: Tonight, chaos in Venezuela. Violent clashes unfolding right in front of cameras. An armored military vehicle plowing into and then over civilian demonstrators. Members of the military defecting, taking up arms against the government. Those blue bands a sign they're with the opposition. Interim president Juan guaido calling this the final phase to take down the maduro regime. The two sides battling all day. Gunfire, tear gas and fire bombs exploding on the streets of Caracas. This man saying they're defending liberty, down with tyranny. The battle cry of the opposition. It all began with this three-minute video. Guiado calling on the rest of the armed forces to break ranks and join the opposition. Guaido saying now is the moment, then taking to the streets. Venezulans by the thousands out there supporting him, cheering those soldiers who defected. Maduro outraged, calling it a coup, and demanding his security forces squash any uprising. In Washington, the white house pressuring maduro to step down. I want to stress again, the president wants to see a peaceful transfer of power from maduro to guaido. Reporter: But hours into the protests, no sign guaido has gained the military's loyalty. So, will maduro now go after guaido? Recently, he seemed to indicate that he would. I'd like to ask you very directly, do you think Juan guaido is a criminal? Will you arrest him? Maduro saying no one can be above the law. Tom with us tonight. And just now secretary of state Mike Pompeo saying that maduro had a plane fueled on the tarmac, ready to go to Cuba? Reporter: That's what the secretary says. He says the Russians convince mad dur roe to stay in Venezuela.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.