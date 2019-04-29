Beluga whale found strapped into apparent Russian-made harness

Some marine experts believe that the whale found near Norway may have escaped from a Russian military facility.
0:15 | 04/29/19

Transcript for Beluga whale found strapped into apparent Russian-made harness
And the whale of a mystery off Norway tonight fisherman finding a beluga whale strapped into what appeared to be a Russian made harness. Equipment Saint Petersburg it's that a camera mount but no camera they do believe the Russians might have been using the beluga. To document some part of that turning.

