Transcript for Bernie Sanders is back home in Vermont

Now to the race for 2020. Bernie Sanders is back home in Vermont after suffering a heart attack and having two stents implanted. He says he'll be at the next debate, just nine days away. But will he have to slow down? And how could this shake up the democratic race? Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, senator Bernie Sanders resting at home. Taking a full weekend off for the first time in months. Arriving back home in Vermont after his campaign said he suffered a heart attack. His family waiting at the door. The senator usually keeps a tight and intense campaign schedule, on his feet, packing as many as five events in a day, often in different cities. Earlier this week, during a Nevada event, the senator asked for a seat. Can you get me chair? Let me sit down here. It's been long day. Reporter: Later undergoing an emergency heart procedure. Doctors inserting two stents to clear a blocked artery. Leaving the hospital, Sanders had this message for supporters. And I'm feeling so much better. See you soon on the campaign trail. There's always a question of, is he too old to be running for president? With Bernie Sanders and the way he conveys energy and what level of enthusiasm he seems to generate, I think he can overcome that. Reporter: Sanders raising more than any other Democrat this year in a single quarter, hauling in $25 million. At 78, he is the oldest candidate in the race. The three early democratic front-runners are all in their 70s. And they have strong support in key early voting states. A new Fox News poll shows former vice president Joe Biden with a commanding lead in South Carolina, ahead of senator Elizabeth Warren and Sanders. Rachel, we know senator Sanders' campaign said he will be on the stage at the next democratic debate, in a little over a week. Will he do any campaign events before then? Reporter: The schedule is still very much up in the air tonight. But as for his campaign, it's trying to move forward full steam ahead. They will be out with a new policy proposal first thing tomorrow. Rachel, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.