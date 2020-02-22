-
Now Playing: Intel official says Russia wants Trump re-elected
-
Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: Black bear roams through streets of California town
-
Now Playing: Cafes and an ice cream shop employ dozens of special needs staff
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video shows shocking wrong-way collision
-
Now Playing: Amber alert this week for Tennessee child who went missing in December
-
Now Playing: New body camera footage released from deadly shooting rampage in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Idaho mom appears in court as her children still can’t be found
-
Now Playing: Chances of coronavirus spreading in U.S. ‘very possible: CDC
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders says he was briefed on Russian effort to help campaign
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg announces he will release some women from non-disclosure agreements
-
Now Playing: Weinstein jurors ask judge if they can issue partial verdict
-
Now Playing: 62-year-old man breaks world record with 8-hour plank
-
Now Playing: Doctor accused of sexual assault by Evelyn Yang faces new investigation
-
Now Playing: 3 women involved in non-disclosure agreements can ask to be released: Bloomberg
-
Now Playing: Border protection officer killed his family before taking his own life
-
Now Playing: Manufacturing plant ‘ramping up’ coronavirus face mask production
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts 'Parasite' at rally
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway for 'extremely dangerous' suspect in triple killing
-
Now Playing: Hero Teachers Spend Savings to Keep School Afloat in Rough Neighborhood