Transcript for Best tips to save money on travel this holiday season

Back now with the fast-approaching holiday season and a look at your travel plans. Linsey Davis tracks some of the best ways to save on your flights. It's your money. Reporter: 'Tis the season -- to start thinking about those holiday plane tickets home. Looking at data from past years the travel website kayak has crunched the numbers for the best times to buy airfare for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and new year's. Turns out flying on the actual day of Christmas or Thanksgiving is often cheaper than the days right before or after. But if that's not an option and you are a bit of a risk taker, the site suggests buying tickets one week before Thanksgiving, when the average ticket is $359. But for planners, the alternative is to book your tickets now, at six weeks out. When the average price is just slightly higher at $370. If you see a great deal it's best to jump on that. You'll have more options and more flexibility. Reporter: Those heading home for Christmas, the sweet spot for the best deals is apparently four weeks out, with an average round trip ticket totaling $374. And, want to ring the new year in away from home? Consider booking your new year's travel six weeks out when the average round trip flight costs $330. Another great way to save is to look at flying in and out on different airlines. Reporter: The recommendation is typically booking four weeks in advance for domestic flights, but that school of thought doesn't necessarily apply when it comes to the holidays. It is a risk but the travel experts say if you can afford to wait until the last minute, you might find some great deals, Tom. Linsey, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.