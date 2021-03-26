Beverly Cleary, beloved children’s book author, has died

Beverly Cleary, 104, was best known for creating beloved characters Henry Huggins, Roma and Beezus Quimby and Ralph S. Mouse. Her first book was published in 1950.
03/26/21

Transcript for Beverly Cleary, beloved children’s book author, has died
And a passing to melt beloved children's book author Beverly Cleary has died she introduced generations of readers characters such as Ramona Quinn be. She once said of her books age so well because childhood is universal. Beverly Cleary was 104. Years old.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

