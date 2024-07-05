Biden insists he is 'staying in' presidential race

President Joe Biden affirmed to supporters on Friday his intention to remain in the White House race and defeat Donald Trump again, despite concerns from fellow Democrats about his ability to compete.

July 5, 2024

