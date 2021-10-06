Transcript for Biden meets with Boris Johnson in UK, announces COVID-19 vaccine donation

president Biden on the world stage, on the first full day of his first overseas trip, reaffirming the, quote, special relationship between the U.S. And the uk and pushing that message that America is back. Ready to take on the role of global leadership with its allies, ready to defend democracy. The president's first face-to-face meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson. And there was a moment today, a sort of split screen, then and now. This is fdr and Winston Churchill, 1941, signing the atlantic charter. Today, both leaders adding language to that charter on the new cyber attacks, on global health challenges amid this pandemic and on climate change. And that major announcement president Biden announces the U.S. Will donate 500 million doses of pfizer vaccine to nearly 100 nations in desperate need. Saying, quote, in times of trouble, Americans reach out to offer help. That's who we are. President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden joining prime minister Johnson and his wife in the south of England. The first lady making news with one word on the back of her jacket. Love. You'll hear what she said when a reporter asked her to explain it. ABC's chief white house correspondent Cecilia Vega leading us off tonight from England. Reporter: Tonight, president Biden on the world stage eager to show America is back. Are you pleased to be here, Mr. President? I'm very pleased to be here. Reporter: His first meeting with the uk's Boris Johnson. The man Biden once called a physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump, now welcoming the new president with open arms. Everybody's absolutely thrilled to see you. I'm thrilled to be here. Thrilled to meet your wife. I told the prime minister we both have something in common. We both married way above our paycheck. I'm not going to dissent from that one. I'm not going to disagree with the president on that or indeed on anything else. Reporter: Biden and Johnson renewing the atlantic charter, signed by Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt in 1941, solidifying the close parternship between the two the updated version includes tackling climate change, cyber attacks and global health threats. It's fantastic. It's a breath of fresh air. A lot of things they want to do together. Reporter: Presiden Biden's message? The trump era is over. The first lady sending that message, too. Right there on her blazer, drawing comparisons to her predecessor's famous jacket at the southern border. But this time on the back a single word -- love. Could you explain the message on the back of your jacket, ma'am, if you're willing? Oh! The love? Yeah. Well, I think that we're bringing love from America. Reporter: Facing calls for wealthier nations to help poorer countries battle covid, president Biden announced the U.S. Will donate half a billion pfizer vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries, the largest donation of any single nation. In times of trouble, Americans reach out to offer help and to offer a helping hand. That's who we are. Reporter: The president saying the U.S. Will provide these vaccines with no strings attached. Our vaccine donations don't include pressure for favors or potential concessions. We're doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic, that's it. Period. Reporter: And he sent this message back home. It's also in America's self-interest. As long as the virus rages elsewhere, there's a risk of new mutations that could threaten our people. And Cecilia Vega, you and I were on the air as this unfolded today. Back with us tonight from Cornwall, England. And this was a show of strength and partnership today between these two leaders. But we know the summit with Vladimir Putin is also approaching. President Biden saying, I'll let him know what I want him to know and Putin sending the same kind of signals right back. Reporter: Yeah, David. Putin seems to be sending a pretty clear message right now ahead of this summit there in Russia, outlawing groups linked to opposition leader alecny that haveny. This is seen as a move to silence critics there and the Kremlin telling the white house to stay out of our domestic affairs, that we will do what we want with these opposition groups and with navalny. Certainly, David, raising the stakes ahead of that high stakes meeting next week. Cecilia Vega leading us off again tonight. Cecilia, thank you.

