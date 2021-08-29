Transcript for Biden meets with families of troops killed in Kabul

Now here at home, the solemn scene today. That dignified transfer for the 13 American heroes coming home today. Here's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: It is one of the most profound and solemn responsibilities for a commander in chief. Today, the president watching 13 flag-draped remains of 13 fallen service members returning home to U.S. Soil. All just infants or children when America's longest war began. Making the ultimate sacrifice, as our country's involvement in the war comes to a tragic end. President Biden and the first lady, dressed in black, arriving this morning at Dover air force base. For his first dignified transfer as president. These young, courageous Americans, placing themselves in grave danger at the abbey gate of kabul's airport to protect American citizens and Afghans trying to evacuate. Thursday becoming the single deadliest day for the American military in Afghanistan in over a decade. Tonight, the country pausing to mourn, to honor their sacrifice. Marine Lance corporal David Espinoza. Just 20 years old. Marine sergeant Nicole gee, 23 years old. Days before her death, she was featured in this photo, cradling an Afghan baby at the kabul airport. Writing on Instagram, "I love my job." Marine staff sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover, from Salt Lake City. His father calling him "One heck of a leader." Army staff sergeant Ryan Knauss. Marine corporal hunter Lopez. Marine Lance corporal Rylee Mccollum of Jackson, Wyoming, was just weeks away from becoming a father. Marine Lance corporal Dylan Merola. Marine Lance corporal Kareem nikoui, from norco, California. His father saying he did not hesitate to be called to duty. Marine corporal daegan william-tyler page. Marine sergeant johanny rosario Pichardo. Marine corporal Humberto Sanchez. Marine Lance corporal Jared Schmitz. Navy corpsman Maxton soviak. His father told a reporter that in the last facetime wh their son, when his mother told him to be safe, he said, "Don't worry, mom, my guys got me. They won't let anything happen to me." Today she realized that they all just went together. Martha Raddatz with us tonight. An incredibly solemn day. We were watching you on the air with this today, and it's impossible to imagine what these families are going through, and what they'll go through for years to come. I know the question now, how to protect the U.S. Service members still in kabul with just two days before the August 31st deadline to get Afghans and U.S. Servicemen and women out. Reporter: David, the priority right now is keeping the service members who remain in kabul safe, even while they evacuate more Americans and Afghan allies. But there's no question, this withdrawal continues to be very dangerous. David? Martha, thanks. When we come back, we remember a beloved American

