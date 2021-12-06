Transcript for Biden meets with French president

Tonight, president Biden continuing his push to put American leadership back on the world stage. The French president sounding convinced, meeting one-on-one with president Biden today. The second day of the g-7 summit filled with tradition and ceremony. There you see Britain's red re rows soaring above the coastal resort tonight. The leaders tackling the host of serious issues as well -- the pandemic, climate change, China, and then discussions turning to Russia and president Biden's high-stakes meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin next week. ABC's Rachel Scott leads us off from the uk. Reporter: Tonight, on the second day of the g-7, U.S. Allies praising president Joe Biden's leadership on the world stage. And I think it's great to have the U.S. President part of the club and very willing to cooperate. And I think that what you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership. Reporter: Today the president met one-on-one with French president Emmanuel macron. The United States, I've said before, we're back. The U.S. Is back. Reporter: Asking the president if that message is breaking through. Ask him. Yeah, definitely. Reporter: It seems other leaders agree. Uk prime minister Boris Johnson calling Biden a breath of fresh air. And German chancellor Angela Merkel saying the president stands for a commitment to partnership that was, quote, missing in recent years. It's the first time leaders have all met face-to-face since the pandemic began. The queen, who hosted a dinner reception last night, insisting on cutting the cake with a ceremonial sword. There is a knife. I know there is. This is something that is more unusual. Reporter: The 95-year-old monarch celebrating her official birthday scaled back, as the uk sees a rise in coronavirus cases. World leaders joining forces, unveiling a global plan to fight the pandemic. But that united front tested, with some resisting Biden's calls to take a tougher stand against China and counter the country's growing influence. All this building up to that high-stakes summit in Geneva. President Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin set to meet face-to-face. I think that what Joe Biden will be doing when he goes to see Putin will be giving some pretty tough messages, and that's something I wholly approve of. Those words from the British prime minster there. Rachel Scott is traveling with president Biden in the uk. Rachel, we have been talking about that upcoming meeting with president Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Geneva, and you're getting more details about how that will play out. Reporter: Whit, the white house telling us tonight the two leaders will come face-to-face twice for two different working sessions. And unlike the last time around with former president Donald Trump, this time there will not be a joint press conference. President Biden plans to take questions from reporters on his own. The white house telling us they expect the conversation to be direct and very straightforward. Rachel, thank you. David Muir will lead team coverage of president Biden's face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin from Geneva next Wednesday. Our coverage throughout the day as well on ABC news.

