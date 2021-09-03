Biden nominates 2 female generals to 4-star commands

More
Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost of the Air Force was selected to head the transportation command. Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson of the Army was picked to head the southern command.
0:21 | 03/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden nominates 2 female generals to 4-star commands

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost of the Air Force was selected to head the transportation command. Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson of the Army was picked to head the southern command.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76329565","title":"Biden nominates 2 female generals to 4-star commands","url":"/WNT/video/biden-nominates-female-generals-star-commands-76329565"}