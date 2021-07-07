Biden pushes vaccine efforts after failing to meet July goal

More
President Joe Biden was briefed on the state of COVID-19 by his response team Tuesday afternoon and will continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated despite missing his self-imposed deadline.
2:48 | 07/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden pushes vaccine efforts after failing to meet July goal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"President Joe Biden was briefed on the state of COVID-19 by his response team Tuesday afternoon and will continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated despite missing his self-imposed deadline. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78698246","title":"Biden pushes vaccine efforts after failing to meet July goal","url":"/WNT/video/biden-pushes-vaccine-efforts-failing-meet-july-goal-78698246"}