Biden pushing to pass next COVID-19 relief bill, hopes for bipartisanship

More
President Joe Biden visited Walter Reed Military Medical Center Friday to visit wounded service members. He spoke about the economic rescue package, saying he needs Republican support soon.
1:57 | 01/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden pushing to pass next COVID-19 relief bill, hopes for bipartisanship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:57","description":"President Joe Biden visited Walter Reed Military Medical Center Friday to visit wounded service members. He spoke about the economic rescue package, saying he needs Republican support soon. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75572211","title":"Biden pushing to pass next COVID-19 relief bill, hopes for bipartisanship ","url":"/WNT/video/biden-pushing-pass-covid-19-relief-bill-hopes-75572211"}