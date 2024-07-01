Biden remains out of the public eye as Democrats worry

President Biden was at Camp David until Monday night, meeting with his family after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump. His campaign is trying to tamp down concerns among supporters.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live