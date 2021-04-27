Biden sends military medical teams to 6 overwhelmed hospitals

As at least 1,000 hospitals face critical staffing shortages, President Joe Biden deployed the military medical teams to New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Rhode Island, New Mexico and Ohio.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live