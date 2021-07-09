Transcript for Biden tours storm damage on the East Coast

Tonight, president Biden saying it is clear climate change is here. And tonight, parts of New York and New Jersey are bracing for more rain in the next 24 hours. There could be flash flood watches in the day ahead. ABC's whit Johnson here in new York tonight. Reporter: Tonight, president Biden touring disaster Zones in New York and New Jersey, meeting with people whose lives were devastated by the remnants of hurricane Ida. The losses that we witnessed today are profound. Reporter: The catastrophic storm, killing at least 52 people in the northeast alone, dropping historic rainfall in New York City. More than three inches falling in one hour. The president making the case that these extreme weather events require urgent action on climate change and calling this an opportunity to harden America's infrastructure. The evidence is clear. Climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy and the threat is here. It's not going to get any better. The question, can it get worse? We can stop it from getting worse. Reporter: But New York City, still reeling from the horror of this storm. Many of the victims dies while trapped in flooded basements. The NYPD releasing this dramatic video, showing the desperate effort to rescue a family including a toddler in queens. They did not survive. In New Jersey, where three tornadoes touched down and flooding destroyed homes, the search continues for at least four people swept away in raging water. Including two college students, 18-year-old nidhi Rana and 20-year-old ayush Rana of passaic, missing for nearly a week. Family members hoping for a miracle. Pray for them, pray for them, please. Everybody pray for them. Reporter: And nine days after Ida slammed into Louisiana as a monster category 4 storm. In hard-hit golden meadow -- I've been here since 1966. Long time. Reporter: 80-year-old Gerald Louviere is one of many residents still vowing to rebuild. This is home. And it'll always be home. I'm not going to move. No. Just got to fight through it. And we'll do it. And the pain in the south, the pain still being felt in the northeast and whit Johnson with us from quequeens, New York, tonight. And whit, I know the president sounding the alarm that climate change is here, saying the only question is, how much worse this gets if we don't act and he said, we must rebuild infrastructure to handle these kinds of weather events, pressing congress to take action on his plans. Reporter: David, president Biden called this an eye-opener, saying climate change is everybody's crisis. And he's doubling down on his push for congress to pass that massive infrastructure package, not only to rebuild now, but to be better prepared for extreme weather threats in the future. David? All right, whit Johnson, thank you. Overseas tonight and to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.