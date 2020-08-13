Big 12 announces fall season on for college sports

Following the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing their seasons, the Big 12 announced that sports will continue and athletes in high-contact sports will be tested for COVID-19 three times per week.
1:10 | 08/13/20

