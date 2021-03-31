Big changes for MLB opening day

Boston’s Fenway Park, which has been used as a vaccination site until recently, will be at 12% capacity. Fan attendance will vary at other stadiums and fans over the age of two must wear masks.
03/31/21

A final note here are some welcome images tonight from Boston's Fenway Park opening day for Major League Baseball tomorrow players and masks fan attendance will vary seats blocked off for social distancing. But the players will be there and the fans to. Progress baseball season is here hopefully soon a new chapter or so I'll see tomorrow night.

