Biles will not compete in gymnastics all-around

More
USA Gymnastics revealed that Simone Biles will not be competing in her most anticipated event “in order to focus on her mental health,” after she dropped out of the team finals Tuesday.
2:20 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biles will not compete in gymnastics all-around

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"USA Gymnastics revealed that Simone Biles will not be competing in her most anticipated event “in order to focus on her mental health,” after she dropped out of the team finals Tuesday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79127457","title":"Biles will not compete in gymnastics all-around","url":"/WNT/video/biles-compete-gymnastics-79127457"}