Transcript for Bill Clinton gets questions about Monica Lewinsky on book tour

Clinton is in news tonight, facing a new restorm for his answers in ainrv in this me too era. He W asked whether he owe Monica Lewinsky an apology. And tonight, lewinsk tweeting a message after the president's response here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Tonig ll clintonpeaking directly about Monica Lewinsky foe first time since the me too movement gd ntum. In an interview with NBC news, ther president says does not feel more responsibility for his affair with themeintern. I felt terrible then. And I came to grips with it. Did you ever Apolo to her? Yes, and no believes I got out of that for free. I left the white house $16 million in debt. Reporter: Clinton wased whether he ever personally apized to Lewinsky apologized to everyone in the world. But youidn't apologize to her? I have not talked to her.you owe heangize? No. I do not -- I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. It is important to me that everne has been hurt know that the sorrow I feel is genuine. First and most important, my family, Monica Lewinsky and her family Reporter: He is now on a publicity tour, promoting H new novel with best-selling author James Patterson. And tr president was asked ifowewinsky a private apology, Patterson jumped in. I tnk this thing -- it's 20 Y a on. S talk about JFK. T's talk about -- you know, lbj. Already. Reporter: Today on Twitter, Lewinsky thanked "The myriad people who have helpeder evolve and gain perspe" and she to her recent essay in "Vanity fair" where she calls her relationship with the formersident "A gross abuse of power." Ewinsky taking responsibility, as you say,or R part in that moment. And Cecilia Vega at the white house tonight, as we Cecilia, president Clinton also asked about the me too movement in general, he called qu long overdue. Reporter: Yeah, David. He says hees the me too Mo, but THA he doesn't always agree W everything in it. But you saw the former prent there in those clips, he is clearly very frustrated by the ctt this me too movement hareigned questions about his 20r-old scandal. David, questions tbably are not going away any time . All right, Cecilia Vega with N and Mo night. Thank you.

