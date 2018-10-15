Nearly $1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions, Powerball

The Mega Millions drawing is now worth $654 million, the second-highest jackpot in the game's history.
0:12 | 10/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly $1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions, Powerball
And nearly one billion up for grabs the Mega Millions and powerball jackpots both growing tonight tomorrow's Mega Millions 654. Million the second highest jackpot powerball. At a mere 345 million. That's drawing Wednesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

