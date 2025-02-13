Bird flu cases expand across the U.S.

A new CDC study shows some Americans, including farm workers and veterinarians, may have contracted bird flu without knowing they were exposed or having any symptoms.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live