Transcript for A black businessman was handcuffed in his own home after his alarm was triggered

North Carolina homeowner is calling humiliating. Police putting him in handcuffs inside his own home. Here's Zachary kiesch. Put your hands behind your back. Tell me for what. Reporter: A black businessman handcuffed in in his own house by police, speaking out tonight. This was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life. Reporter: It started when 31-year-old kazeem oyeneyin, wearing only boxer shorts, is confronted ban officer at his front door, gun drawn. Okay, all right, just come on out. You have a firearm in your hand? Drop the gun. Drop the gun. Reporter: He states he's the homeowner but apparently only after the officer handcuffs him. Do you live here? Yup. Okay. Reporter: Oyeneyin says he was sleeping when a friend triggered the alarm system. But he'd already spoken with the alarm company before officers arrived. But that didn't de-escalate the situation when a supervisor showed up. Have a seat. 'Cause we're gonna clear the rest of the house. Reporter: While the officers searched the house, the situation wasn't resolved until a second supervising officer, who knew him, came and verified it was his house. Raleigh police say they're looking into the incident and the officers' actions. They also have tried to reach out to the homeowner but have been unable to reach him. Zachary, thank you. When we come back, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.