Now Playing: Apps that can help you save big on Black Friday

Now Playing: Jet accident at Oklahoma base kills 2

Now Playing: America Strong: The teacher who opened her home to a student

Now Playing: 2 food recalls for salad, meat and poultry products

Now Playing: Mystery illness shuts down 46 schools in Colorado

Now Playing: Black Friday expanding to a week

Now Playing: Fiona Hill gives nation and Republicans stark warning

Now Playing: Trump, Navy disagree on SEAL's status

Now Playing: Former Boston College student charged in boyfriend’s suicide

Now Playing: Senator blasts Amazon's Ring doorbell over privacy concerns

Now Playing: Man rescued from Arizona crevice

Now Playing: Veteran was dead in home for 3 years, medical examiner says

Now Playing: Death penalty sought against suspected serial killer in Florida

Now Playing: Democratic candidates react to impeachment hearings

Now Playing: John Bolton's involvement brought up in impeachment hearing

Now Playing: Hidden camera found in boy's bathroom at elementary school, food worker arrested

Now Playing: Body of missing Connecticut nightclub owner found in wooded area

Now Playing: Scientists predict rare meteor shower to be visible

Now Playing: Sondland testimony reveals WH ‘cover-up’: Democratic congresswoman