Blinken arrives in Israel amid pressure for a cease-fire

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel amid intense pressure for a cease-fire agreement. ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports from Tel Aviv.

August 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live