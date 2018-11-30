Two blood pressure medications pulled in heart-drug recall

Teva Pharmaceuticals voluntarily recalled two tablet combinations and advised patients to contact their doctors before stopping the pills.
0:17 | 11/30/18

Two blood pressure medications pulled in heart-drug recall
And a major recall to share with you to blood pressure medications polled over possible cancer risks. Both are forms of M loaded peaking containing too much of an ingredient believed to possibly cause cancer. Peace and should contact their doctors of course before stopping the medication we have much more. On our web site.

