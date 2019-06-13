Bodies of pilot, passenger recovered after deadly plane crash in Florida

More
The pilot reported low fuel in the Cessna that went down shortly after takeoff in Lake Maitland, near Orlando.
0:13 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bodies of pilot, passenger recovered after deadly plane crash in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The pilot reported low fuel in the Cessna that went down shortly after takeoff in Lake Maitland, near Orlando.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63675846","title":"Bodies of pilot, passenger recovered after deadly plane crash in Florida","url":"/WNT/video/bodies-pilot-passenger-recovered-deadly-plane-crash-florida-63675846"}