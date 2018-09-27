A body believed to be missing 6-year-old boy has been found: Authorities More The boy, who has autism and is nonverbal, vanished after running ahead of his father at a North Carolina park. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for A body believed to be missing 6-year-old boy has been found: Authorities This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found

