Transcript for Body-cam video shows police trying to rescue child from hot car

And a 3-year-old boy was found dead after trapping himself in a Minnie van in morristown, Tennessee. At least 15 hot car deaths this year. Here is ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: This frantic scene unfolding outside an Oklahoma liquor store, police trying to open a car's doors, a 14-month-old child left inside Wednesday. As two women walk toward the car -- Is this your car? Yes, sir. Open it up right now. Turn around and put your hands behind your back. What the hell were you thinking? Reporter: A second officer removing the child. Police say he was "Wearing only a wet diaper," "Clammy to touch," and had "Bright red skin." Is that your child? Turn around, put your hands behind your back. Reporter: The child's mother arrested. In 2018, 52 children died in hot cars across the country, and already this year, more than a dozen have lost their lives. Including an 18-month-old in galveston, Texas, one of three deaths in three days in the state. Tom, police tell us that second woman may face charges too. They tell people to leave a cell phone, a handbag a work I.D., something that will make you go to the back of your car when you park to help prevent these type of tragedies. Tom? Thank you. A heat wave scorches parts of the country this weekend. Let's get to to rob Marciano. Good evening. From New York to D.C., we are in a heat wave which is going to expand now in the midwest. Check it out. Over Kentucky. The southwest flow will purchase the heat and humidity. And 90s, New York through D.C. We will get a big of a cool front across the extreme and storms from New York to D.C. And tomorrow, cools us a little. The heat will remain in tact across the midwest. Dangerous heat and we're still in June. Tracking that heat. All right, rob, thank you.

