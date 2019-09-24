Transcript for Body camera footage reveals moments after Dallas apartment shooting

In the meantime, the dramatic body cam video of that trial of a former Dallas police officer. She's charged with murder in the shooting death of her neighbor. She says she entered his apartment mistaking the apartment for her own. The video shows officers rushing to the scene, running to the victim's apartment. The officer who fired her weapon was right there. ABC's Marcus Moore inside the courtroom today. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, we are seeing the chaos and confusion from multiple viewpoints the night Dallas police responded to amber guyger's frantic 911 call. She had just shot and killed 26-year-old botham Jean inside his own home. The powerful and sometimes graphic images show the desperate race to reach the fourth floor, and that sprint down a long hallway where they encounter their now former colleague. He's in here. I thought it was my apartment. I thought it was my apartment. Where'd you shoot him? Top left. Top left. Reporter: Several officers taking turns performing cpr on Jean. But prosecutors highlighting this video to suggest guyger received preferential treatment. Not isolated initially and here, seen hugging a fellow officer. Even allowed to sit in a patrol car, looking at her phone while Jean was rushed to the hospital. Guyger claims after an almost 14-hour work day, she mistakenly went to the wrong floor of her apartment building. When she walked into what she thought was her home and saw someone inside, she assumed it was an intruder and opened fire. But today, prosecutors pressed one responding officer about the protocol when an officer believes that a burglary is in progress. What do you do? We cover and concealment. Is that because of the sanctity of human life? Yes, sir. Reporter: And David, investigators spent the second day of this trial really trying to portrayal guyger as reckless. And David, as you know, this case may very well hinge on whether the jurors believe guyger feared for her life when she walked through that door. David? All right, Marcus Moore live in Dallas tonight. Marcus, thank you.

