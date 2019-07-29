Transcript for Body camera video shows deputy shooting homeowner in his house

We turn next to the body camera appearing to tell a different story tonight. A sheriff's deputy responding to an alarm at a home, shooting the homeowner multiple times. The sheriff's report said the homeowner opened the front door, pointed a gun at the deputy. But tonight, what the body cam shows, and here's linsey Davis. Oh, my god, call the cops, I am the cops! Reporter: A dramatic scene caught on a deputy's body camera as this South Carolina homeowner pleads for help after being shot by the deputy. Just Do it, man. You pointed a gun at me, man. You were in my house! Reporter: The officer arrived at the home after receiving a call of a panic alarm. The sheriff's office said the homeowner opened the door and pointed a gun at him, but that's not what we see. There's motion inside the house. The deputy then fires. Get the ambulance here, man, I'm going to Die. They're coming. Reporter: The deputy then providing medical assistance until the ems arrived. The homeowner has been released from the hospital and is now recovering. You came to my house at 12:00 at night, I'm sleeping. I got to protect my house. Reporter: And David, that sheriff's deputy is now on paid administrative leave, as multiple investigations are now under way to determine if he acted lawfully. Linsey Davis tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.